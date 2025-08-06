Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's season-opener at Braintree

You can follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
About to begin yet another season as Town's number one. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Dylan Crowe
Will be hoping to make the right-back/right wing-back slot his own this season. Probably going to be right-back to start with. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Exactly the kind of experienced, solid National League centre-back Town needed. If he stays fit, he'll be a regular starter at the back. Photo: National World
4. Adam Adetoro
Reckon it'll be a four at the back for Town, with Adetoro providing good balance as a natural left-footer. Second season at the club for him and a big campaign for his development. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
