Adam Lakeland

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's season-opener at Braintree

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in the season-opener at Braintree Town on Saturday.

You can follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

About to begin yet another season as Town's number one.

1. Sam Johnson

About to begin yet another season as Town's number one.

Will be hoping to make the right-back/right wing-back slot his own this season. Probably going to be right-back to start with.

2. Dylan Crowe

Will be hoping to make the right-back/right wing-back slot his own this season. Probably going to be right-back to start with.

Exactly the kind of experienced, solid National League centre-back Town needed. If he stays fit, he'll be a regular starter at the back.

3. Shaun Hobson

Exactly the kind of experienced, solid National League centre-back Town needed. If he stays fit, he'll be a regular starter at the back.

Reckon it'll be a four at the back for Town, with Adetoro providing good balance as a natural left-footer. Second season at the club for him and a big campaign for his development.

4. Adam Adetoro

Reckon it'll be a four at the back for Town, with Adetoro providing good balance as a natural left-footer. Second season at the club for him and a big campaign for his development.

