Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's game at Boston United

You can follow all the updates from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Had one or two unconvincing moments on Saturday but could do nothing about Wealdstone's sensational winner. A clean sheet on Tuesday night would be very welcome. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Dylan Crowe
Missed Saturday's game with a groin injury but it didn't sound too serious, so if he's fit, Adam Lakeland would surely take the chance to get some fresh legs into the side after playing most of the previous game with ten men. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Had a good game at the weekend, making several key blocks and clearances during long spells of Wealdstone dominance. Photo: Braintree FC
4. Jevon Mills
Also did well last time out, on his debut. Good in the air and showed sound positional sense and awareness. Photo: Gateshead FC