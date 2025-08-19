Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Adam Lakeland

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's game at Boston United

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start at Boston United tonight as The Shaymen aim for their first win of the new season.

You can follow all the updates from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Had one or two unconvincing moments on Saturday but could do nothing about Wealdstone's sensational winner. A clean sheet on Tuesday night would be very welcome.

1. Sam Johnson

Had one or two unconvincing moments on Saturday but could do nothing about Wealdstone's sensational winner. A clean sheet on Tuesday night would be very welcome. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Missed Saturday's game with a groin injury but it didn't sound too serious, so if he's fit, Adam Lakeland would surely take the chance to get some fresh legs into the side after playing most of the previous game with ten men.

2. Dylan Crowe

Missed Saturday's game with a groin injury but it didn't sound too serious, so if he's fit, Adam Lakeland would surely take the chance to get some fresh legs into the side after playing most of the previous game with ten men. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Had a good game at the weekend, making several key blocks and clearances during long spells of Wealdstone dominance.

3. Shaun Hobson

Had a good game at the weekend, making several key blocks and clearances during long spells of Wealdstone dominance. Photo: Braintree FC

Also did well last time out, on his debut. Good in the air and showed sound positional sense and awareness.

4. Jevon Mills

Also did well last time out, on his debut. Good in the air and showed sound positional sense and awareness. Photo: Gateshead FC

