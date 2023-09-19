Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's game at National League leaders Chesterfield

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up at National League leaders Chesterfield tonight.
Have a scroll through and see if you agree Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
If Johnson were to keep a clean sheet tonight, it would be his best of the season so far given the array of talent in Chesterfield's squad. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
Big test for the Town defender tonight in what should be a cracking atmosphere and an in-form team. Halifax will need him to be at his best. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jo Cummings
Cummings could find himself marking Chesterfield striker Will Grigg, no easy task. But he has looked the part so far in a Halifax shirt. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Has been a consistent performer on the left of the back three so far this season, but like his two colleagues at the back, is facing a stern examination tonight. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON