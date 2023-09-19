News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's game at National League leaders Chesterfield

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up at National League leaders Chesterfield tonight.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:45 BST

Have a scroll through and see if you agree Town fans….

If Johnson were to keep a clean sheet tonight, it would be his best of the season so far given the array of talent in Chesterfield's squad.

1. Sam Johnson

If Johnson were to keep a clean sheet tonight, it would be his best of the season so far given the array of talent in Chesterfield's squad. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Big test for the Town defender tonight in what should be a cracking atmosphere and an in-form team. Halifax will need him to be at his best.

2. Adam Senior

Big test for the Town defender tonight in what should be a cracking atmosphere and an in-form team. Halifax will need him to be at his best. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Cummings could find himself marking Chesterfield striker Will Grigg, no easy task. But he has looked the part so far in a Halifax shirt.

3. Jo Cummings

Cummings could find himself marking Chesterfield striker Will Grigg, no easy task. But he has looked the part so far in a Halifax shirt. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Has been a consistent performer on the left of the back three so far this season, but like his two colleagues at the back, is facing a stern examination tonight.

4. Jamie Stott

Has been a consistent performer on the left of the back three so far this season, but like his two colleagues at the back, is facing a stern examination tonight. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational LeagueChesterfield