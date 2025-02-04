Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's home game against Fylde

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Feb 2025, 09:24 BST
Here is the team we think will start tonight for FC Halifax Town against Fylde at The Shay.

You can follow all the action on our live blog plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Another clean sheet at the weekend, and has only conceded once - from the penalty spot - in the last four games.

1. Sam Johnson

Another clean sheet at the weekend, and has only conceded once - from the penalty spot - in the last four games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Is certainly playing his part in Town's watertight defence and looks like he's been playing at right-back all his career.

2. Adam Senior

Is certainly playing his part in Town's watertight defence and looks like he's been playing at right-back all his career. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Excellent again on Saturday. Enough said.

3. Will Smith

Excellent again on Saturday. Enough said. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Continues to grow in stature and authority as the games and the weeks go by.

4. Adam Adetoro

Continues to grow in stature and authority as the games and the weeks go by. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownFylde
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice