Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tonight's home game against Fylde

1. Sam Johnson
Another clean sheet at the weekend, and has only conceded once - from the penalty spot - in the last four games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Is certainly playing his part in Town's watertight defence and looks like he's been playing at right-back all his career. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Excellent again on Saturday. Enough said. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Continues to grow in stature and authority as the games and the weeks go by. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town