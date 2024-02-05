News you can trust since 1853
Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Tuesday's game against Solihull Moors

Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start Tuesday's game against Solihull Moors at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:18 GMT

As usual, you can follow all the updates throughout the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Chris Millington wasn't happy with some of the captain's decision-making with his distribution, but the keeper made some good saves against Aldershot as well.

1. Sam Johnson

Chris Millington wasn't happy with some of the captain's decision-making with his distribution, but the keeper made some good saves against Aldershot as well. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Not quite been reaching the high standards he set in a Town shirt of late but remains the best option at the club at right-back if Town keep their back four

2. Tylor Golden

Not quite been reaching the high standards he set in a Town shirt of late but remains the best option at the club at right-back if Town keep their back four Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Left out against Aldershot but could be brought back in a Town search for the right formula to get back on track defensively. His greater pace and mobility could see him get the nod ahead of Jordan Keane.

3. Adam Senior

Left out against Aldershot but could be brought back in a Town search for the right formula to get back on track defensively. His greater pace and mobility could see him get the nod ahead of Jordan Keane. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Whether it's a back three or a back four, Stott is the first name on the team sheet in defence.

4. Jamie Stott

Whether it's a back three or a back four, Stott is the first name on the team sheet in defence. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

