Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Wednesday's National League game against Oldham Athletic

It remains to be seen whether the game goes ahead on Wednesday and if so, whether it will be played at The Shay.
But whenever it is played, there will be the usual Courier coverage of the match, with our live blog, match report and post-match reaction online.
1. Sam Johnson
Didn't have a shot to save at Kidderminster. Hopefully there's more days like that to come before the season's out. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Got better as the game went on last time out after a below-par first-half. Lovely through ball for Max Wright's opener too. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Produced another outstanding performance at Kdderminster and is forming such a solid foundation at the back with Jamie Stott. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Was excellent again at Kidderminster, playing a huge role in absorbing what pressure Town were put under with numerous headed clearances and defensive blocks. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town