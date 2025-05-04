FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Bank Holiday Monday's game at Wealdstone

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in the final day game at Wealdstone on Bank Holiday Monday.

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Has proved an able deputy for the injured Sam Johnson, who probably won't be rushed back for Wealdstone, but presumably will return for the play-offs.

1. Toby Savin

Has proved an able deputy for the injured Sam Johnson, who probably won't be rushed back for Wealdstone, but presumably will return for the play-offs. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Expecting a few changes on Monday but Emmanuel might be one to keep his place.

2. Josh Emmanuel

Expecting a few changes on Monday but Emmanuel might be one to keep his place. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

One player who'll surely get a chance to stake a claim for the play-offs is Adetoro, who's had to settle for a place on the bench in recent games.

3. Adam Adetoro

One player who'll surely get a chance to stake a claim for the play-offs is Adetoro, who's had to settle for a place on the bench in recent games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Tarima could also come into the back three if both Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin are rested ahead of the play-offs.

4. SeanTarima

Tarima could also come into the back three if both Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin are rested ahead of the play-offs. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

