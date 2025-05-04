Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Bank Holiday Monday's game at Wealdstone

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Toby Savin
Has proved an able deputy for the injured Sam Johnson, who probably won't be rushed back for Wealdstone, but presumably will return for the play-offs. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Josh Emmanuel
Expecting a few changes on Monday but Emmanuel might be one to keep his place. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Adetoro
One player who'll surely get a chance to stake a claim for the play-offs is Adetoro, who's had to settle for a place on the bench in recent games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. SeanTarima
Tarima could also come into the back three if both Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin are rested ahead of the play-offs. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
