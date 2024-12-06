Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Basford United

You can follow all the action with our live blog throughout the afternoon on Saturday, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Rested in midweek but should come back in as he starts the quest for a third FA Trophy with the club. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
One of the players of the season so far, has really grown in stature and authority in his time at the club. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jo Cummings
I reckon it will be Cummings and Will Smith at centre-back on Saturday with Adam Alimi-Adetoro dropping back to the bench after his error in midweek. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Will Smith
Whether it's a back three or a back four, Smith is Town's first choice centre-back. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town