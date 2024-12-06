Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Basford United

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Dec 2024, 12:19 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s FA Trophy clash at Basford United.

You can follow all the action with our live blog throughout the afternoon on Saturday, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Rested in midweek but should come back in as he starts the quest for a third FA Trophy with the club.

1. Sam Johnson

Rested in midweek but should come back in as he starts the quest for a third FA Trophy with the club. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

One of the players of the season so far, has really grown in stature and authority in his time at the club.

2. Adam Senior

One of the players of the season so far, has really grown in stature and authority in his time at the club. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

I reckon it will be Cummings and Will Smith at centre-back on Saturday with Adam Alimi-Adetoro dropping back to the bench after his error in midweek.

3. Jo Cummings

I reckon it will be Cummings and Will Smith at centre-back on Saturday with Adam Alimi-Adetoro dropping back to the bench after his error in midweek. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Whether it's a back three or a back four, Smith is Town's first choice centre-back.

4. Will Smith

Whether it's a back three or a back four, Smith is Town's first choice centre-back. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

