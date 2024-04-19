Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's final day decider at Eastleigh

You can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
If he can keep a clean sheet on Saturday, that would be a huge step on the way to The Shaymen getting the result they need. Big performance needed from him you feel. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Must be feeling some fatigue given the amount of minutes he's played lately and the effort he puts in. Got forward well against Oldham and could easily have notched a late winner. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Big test for the young defender against the league's top scorer in Paul McCallum, but if his form is anything to go by, he won't shirk the challenge. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
If Town are required to soak up plenty of Eastleigh pressure at times tomorrow, then Stott will be the best man to do it. What a season he's had. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town