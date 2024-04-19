Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's final day decider at Eastleigh

Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in their final day decider at Eastleigh on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST

You can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

If he can keep a clean sheet on Saturday, that would be a huge step on the way to The Shaymen getting the result they need. Big performance needed from him you feel.

1. Sam Johnson

If he can keep a clean sheet on Saturday, that would be a huge step on the way to The Shaymen getting the result they need. Big performance needed from him you feel.

Must be feeling some fatigue given the amount of minutes he's played lately and the effort he puts in. Got forward well against Oldham and could easily have notched a late winner.

2. Tylor Golden

Must be feeling some fatigue given the amount of minutes he's played lately and the effort he puts in. Got forward well against Oldham and could easily have notched a late winner.

Big test for the young defender against the league's top scorer in Paul McCallum, but if his form is anything to go by, he won't shirk the challenge.

3. Adam Senior

Big test for the young defender against the league's top scorer in Paul McCallum, but if his form is anything to go by, he won't shirk the challenge.

If Town are required to soak up plenty of Eastleigh pressure at times tomorrow, then Stott will be the best man to do it. What a season he's had.

4. Jamie Stott

If Town are required to soak up plenty of Eastleigh pressure at times tomorrow, then Stott will be the best man to do it. What a season he's had.

