Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Bromley

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for the match against Bromley on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:38 GMT

Have a scroll through our selection and see if you agree with us Town fans….

1. Sam Johnson

Was excellent last time out, despite nearly missing the game through injury. Made some vital saves and radiated confidence as Town came under pressure late on. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

2. Tylor Golden

Worked hard off the ball and looked calm and composed on it, really showing once again why he's one of the best in the league at right-back. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

3. Adam Senior

Looked a little shaky in the early stages on Saturday but got better as the game went on, shwoing bravery and commitment as Town held on for the win. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

4. Jamie Stott

Outstanding again last time out, winning countless headers and making countless interceptions. Marshalled the defence superbly. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

