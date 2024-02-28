Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Bromley

Have a scroll through our selection and see if you agree with us Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Was excellent last time out, despite nearly missing the game through injury. Made some vital saves and radiated confidence as Town came under pressure late on. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Worked hard off the ball and looked calm and composed on it, really showing once again why he's one of the best in the league at right-back. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Adam Senior
Looked a little shaky in the early stages on Saturday but got better as the game went on, shwoing bravery and commitment as Town held on for the win. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Outstanding again last time out, winning countless headers and making countless interceptions. Marshalled the defence superbly. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town