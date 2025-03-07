Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Yeovil Town

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
If he keeps a clean sheet on Saturday, you'd have to fancy Town's chances of winning the game, with Halifax only failing to score once in their last ten games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Town's back three defended really well in midweek, so I think it'll be the same again on Saturday in terms of personnel. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Festus Arthur
Deserves a lot of credit for coming in from the cold and performing so solidly. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Ryan Galvin
His distribution was a mixed bag against Forest Green but he couldn't be faulted for effort and commitment, and repeatedly stepped out from the back to instigate attacks. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
