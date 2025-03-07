Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game against Yeovil Town

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s match against Yeovil Town at The Shay.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website.

If he keeps a clean sheet on Saturday, you'd have to fancy Town's chances of winning the game, with Halifax only failing to score once in their last ten games.

1. Sam Johnson

If he keeps a clean sheet on Saturday, you'd have to fancy Town's chances of winning the game, with Halifax only failing to score once in their last ten games. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Town's back three defended really well in midweek, so I think it'll be the same again on Saturday in terms of personnel.

2. Adam Senior

Town's back three defended really well in midweek, so I think it'll be the same again on Saturday in terms of personnel. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Deserves a lot of credit for coming in from the cold and performing so solidly.

3. Festus Arthur

Deserves a lot of credit for coming in from the cold and performing so solidly. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
His distribution was a mixed bag against Forest Green but he couldn't be faulted for effort and commitment, and repeatedly stepped out from the back to instigate attacks.

4. Ryan Galvin

His distribution was a mixed bag against Forest Green but he couldn't be faulted for effort and commitment, and repeatedly stepped out from the back to instigate attacks. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
