Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Eastleigh

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for this Saturday’s National League game at Eastleigh.

You can follow all the action on Saturday tea-time on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

1. Toby Savin

Has had a solid start to his time at Town, keeping a clean sheet at Woking before a decent display against Hartlepool. Didn't seem to be much he could have done about their goal last time out. Photo: Jess Hornby

2. Josh Emmanuel

Can see Town starting with a back three on Saturday, in which case I reckon Emmanuel could be at right wing-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

3. Adam Senior

That would mean Senior playing as the right sided centre-half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

4. Adam Adetoro

Adam Adetoro as the middle centre-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

