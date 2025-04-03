Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Eastleigh

You can follow all the action on Saturday tea-time on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Toby Savin
Has had a solid start to his time at Town, keeping a clean sheet at Woking before a decent display against Hartlepool. Didn't seem to be much he could have done about their goal last time out. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Josh Emmanuel
Can see Town starting with a back three on Saturday, in which case I reckon Emmanuel could be at right wing-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
That would mean Senior playing as the right sided centre-half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Adam Adetoro as the middle centre-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
