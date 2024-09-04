Football Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Hartlepool United Published 4th Sep 2024, 13:17 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for The Shaymen’s away game at Hartlepool United on Saturday.
1. Sam Johnson
Great for him to get his first clean sheet of the season last time out. Now how about two in a row?
Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town 2. Adam Senior
Has had a really good start to the season, apart from his error against Gateshead, defending with real commitment.
Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town 3. Will Smith
Has also started the campaign superbly, slotting right into the heart of the Town defence with some wholehearted performances.
Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town 4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Was very good at Ebbsfeet, first to so many forward passes by the hosts. Is steadily building a good partnership with Smith, especially if they can help keep another clean sheet on Saturday.
Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
