Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Kidderminster Harriers

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game on Saturday on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Will undoubtedly be one of Town's most important players in what's left of the season. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Might not have long left in a Halifax shirt but he'll give it everything he's got. Has been a bit quieter going forward in the last couple of games, but then so have the team. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Has been excellent in the last few games. His little spell out of the team seems to have done him good, as he and Jamie Stott look very solid at the back. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Has rarely put a foot wrong defensively all season. His distribution from the back can still improve but that feels like nit-picking. Surely Town's player of the season. Photo: Mike Allen