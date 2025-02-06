Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Tamworth

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Made some vital saves against Fylde and could even have equalised at the death when he went up for a corner. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Got forward well down the right flank last time out. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Town's defence looked more vulnerable than it has in recent weeks but there's no reason why Smith and his team-mates at the back can't get back to their solid best on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Defended impressively at times on Tuesday but could have done better for Fylde's first goal. Still learning his trade but is undoubtedly showing real potential too. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town