Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Tamworth

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Feb 2025, 08:57 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s National League game at Tamworth.

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Made some vital saves against Fylde and could even have equalised at the death when he went up for a corner.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some vital saves against Fylde and could even have equalised at the death when he went up for a corner. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Got forward well down the right flank last time out.

2. Adam Senior

Got forward well down the right flank last time out. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Town's defence looked more vulnerable than it has in recent weeks but there's no reason why Smith and his team-mates at the back can't get back to their solid best on Saturday.

3. Will Smith

Town's defence looked more vulnerable than it has in recent weeks but there's no reason why Smith and his team-mates at the back can't get back to their solid best on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Defended impressively at times on Tuesday but could have done better for Fylde's first goal. Still learning his trade but is undoubtedly showing real potential too.

4. Adam Adetoro

Defended impressively at times on Tuesday but could have done better for Fylde's first goal. Still learning his trade but is undoubtedly showing real potential too. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

