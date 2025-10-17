Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Truro

There will be no live coverage of the game from the Courier on Saturday but our usual matchday coverage will resume next Saturday for Town's home game against York City.
1. Sam Johnson
Certainly played his part in the FA Cup win at Southport with some very good saves. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
Looked a bit shaky and nervy on the ball at Southport, and isn't playing at his maximum at the moment. But with Dylan Crowe injured, he might get chance to find his best form again. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Is quickly becoming such a reliable and resolute presence at the back. A very good signing. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
And he's formed a terrific partnership at the back with Mills. They're not getting the clean sheets their performances deserve, but hopefully that changes on Saturday. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town