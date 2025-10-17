Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Adam Lakeland

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Truro

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday’s National League game at Truro.

There will be no live coverage of the game from the Courier on Saturday but our usual matchday coverage will resume next Saturday for Town's home game against York City.

Certainly played his part in the FA Cup win at Southport with some very good saves.

1. Sam Johnson

Certainly played his part in the FA Cup win at Southport with some very good saves. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Looked a bit shaky and nervy on the ball at Southport, and isn't playing at his maximum at the moment. But with Dylan Crowe injured, he might get chance to find his best form again.

2. Sean Tarima

Looked a bit shaky and nervy on the ball at Southport, and isn't playing at his maximum at the moment. But with Dylan Crowe injured, he might get chance to find his best form again. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Is quickly becoming such a reliable and resolute presence at the back. A very good signing.

3. Shaun Hobson

Is quickly becoming such a reliable and resolute presence at the back. A very good signing. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

And he's formed a terrific partnership at the back with Mills. They're not getting the clean sheets their performances deserve, but hopefully that changes on Saturday.

4. Jevon Mills

And he's formed a terrific partnership at the back with Mills. They're not getting the clean sheets their performances deserve, but hopefully that changes on Saturday. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

