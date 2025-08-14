Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's game at Wealdstone

You will be able to follow all the action as it happens on Saturday afternoon with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report.
1. Sam Johnson
Not how he would have wanted to start the season, with an error directly leading to Braintree's second goal. Town need their captain to be at his usual level-headed best again on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Dylan Crowe
Did alright on his debut, especially going forward, where he was effective in providing width down the right flank and linking play. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Had a busy debut at the back, particularly thanks to veteran John Akinde, who caused Hobson and his central defensive partner Adam Adetoro plenty of problems. Photo: Braintree Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Will be interesting to see whether Town switch to a back three on Saturday, or stick with a back four. Whatever happens, both centre-backs should be retained in an attempt to build an understanding. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town