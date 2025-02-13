Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Boston United

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:15 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for their home game against Boston United on Saturday.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Conceded more that two goals in a game for only the third time this season at Southend. Be good to get back on track with another clean sheet on Saturday.

1. Sam Johnson

Conceded more that two goals in a game for only the third time this season at Southend. Be good to get back on track with another clean sheet on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Rarely got chance to make many inroads up the right flank in midweek as Town were pinned back until their late rally.

2. Adam Senior

Rarely got chance to make many inroads up the right flank in midweek as Town were pinned back until their late rally. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Had a lot to deal with at the back against Southend on a busy evening. As usual, dealth with it well but Town's defence looked unusually stretched at times.

3. Will Smith

Had a lot to deal with at the back against Southend on a busy evening. As usual, dealth with it well but Town's defence looked unusually stretched at times. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Like Smith alongside him, had a lot to do on Tuesday. Still learning his trade in what can be an unforgiving league but with Cummings out injured, looks to be the established partner with Smith at the back

4. Adam Adetoro

Like Smith alongside him, had a lot to do on Tuesday. Still learning his trade in what can be an unforgiving league but with Cummings out injured, looks to be the established partner with Smith at the back Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownBoston United
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice