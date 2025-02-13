Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Boston United

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Conceded more that two goals in a game for only the third time this season at Southend. Be good to get back on track with another clean sheet on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Rarely got chance to make many inroads up the right flank in midweek as Town were pinned back until their late rally. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Had a lot to deal with at the back against Southend on a busy evening. As usual, dealth with it well but Town's defence looked unusually stretched at times. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Like Smith alongside him, had a lot to do on Tuesday. Still learning his trade in what can be an unforgiving league but with Cummings out injured, looks to be the established partner with Smith at the back Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town