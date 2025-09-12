Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Eastleigh

You can follow all the action with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Nat Ford was outstanding in midweek against Middlesbrough under 21s but Johnson will surely come back into the side. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
Town reverted to a back four in midweek and I reckon they'll retain that shape on Saturday, which should mean Tarima starting at right-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Josh Hmami
Town will definitely be without suspended Adam Adetoro and sounds like they might be without Shaun Hobson too, so it could be a choice between Hmami and Jake Griffin at centre-back, but Hmami has been trusted in the role in recent games so you'd think he would be again. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
Was Town's best player at Southend and will be one of the first names on the team sheet on Saturday, especially with the lack of other defensive options. Photo: Sean Troup