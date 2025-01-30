Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Ebbsfleet

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Didn't feature in midweek against Sunderland under 21s but will be back in on Saturday, aiming for his 151st Town clean sheet. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Also sat out the game on Tuesday night as Town switched to a back three but should return to his role on the right of a back four against Ebbsfleet Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Seems to be building a very effective partnership at the back with Adam Adetoro, and the two should be reunited in defence this weekend Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Played 75 minutes against Sunderland under 21s, and really seems to be growing in confidence and authority the more he plays. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
