Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Ebbsfleet

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Jan 2025, 09:29 BST
Here is the team we think will start for FC Halifax Town in Saturday’s home game against Ebbsfleet.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Didn't feature in midweek against Sunderland under 21s but will be back in on Saturday, aiming for his 151st Town clean sheet.

1. Sam Johnson

Didn't feature in midweek against Sunderland under 21s but will be back in on Saturday, aiming for his 151st Town clean sheet.

Also sat out the game on Tuesday night as Town switched to a back three but should return to his role on the right of a back four against Ebbsfleet

2. Adam Senior

Also sat out the game on Tuesday night as Town switched to a back three but should return to his role on the right of a back four against Ebbsfleet

Seems to be building a very effective partnership at the back with Adam Adetoro, and the two should be reunited in defence this weekend

3. Will Smith

Seems to be building a very effective partnership at the back with Adam Adetoro, and the two should be reunited in defence this weekend

Played 75 minutes against Sunderland under 21s, and really seems to be growing in confidence and authority the more he plays.

4. Adam Adetoro

Played 75 minutes against Sunderland under 21s, and really seems to be growing in confidence and authority the more he plays.

