Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Southend United

As usual, you can follow all the updates from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Could do nothing about Forest Green's goal last time out but otherwise did everything required of him very well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Jo Cummings
Another really solid performance from him on Wednesday night. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Without doubt a player of the season contender at this rate, such a consistent performer. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Was having a good game until he gave the ball away for Forest Green's goal on Wednesday. Whether that will see him come out of the side remains to be seen, but the current system has served Town well lately so changing it would be a fairly big call. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
