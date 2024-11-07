Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Woking

You will be able to follow all the action from The Shay throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Would be a great time for him to get back to keeping a clean sheet after the frustrating nature of the goals Town conceded against Rochdale and York. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Is having a really good season in his adapted role at right back. One of the mainstays of the side. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Jo Cummings
Has slotted in well alongside Will Smith since he came into the team after such a long time on the sidelines. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Will Smith
Has already proved to be a very wise addition to the squad. If he can stay injury free he'll surely remain a consistent presence at the back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town