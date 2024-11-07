Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game against Woking

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:28 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for the home game against Woking on Saturday.

You will be able to follow all the action from The Shay throughout the afternoon on our live blog, plus there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Would be a great time for him to get back to keeping a clean sheet after the frustrating nature of the goals Town conceded against Rochdale and York.

1. Sam Johnson

Would be a great time for him to get back to keeping a clean sheet after the frustrating nature of the goals Town conceded against Rochdale and York. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Is having a really good season in his adapted role at right back. One of the mainstays of the side.

2. Adam Senior

Is having a really good season in his adapted role at right back. One of the mainstays of the side. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Has slotted in well alongside Will Smith since he came into the team after such a long time on the sidelines.

3. Jo Cummings

Has slotted in well alongside Will Smith since he came into the team after such a long time on the sidelines. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Has already proved to be a very wise addition to the squad. If he can stay injury free he'll surely remain a consistent presence at the back.

4. Will Smith

Has already proved to be a very wise addition to the squad. If he can stay injury free he'll surely remain a consistent presence at the back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownWoking
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice