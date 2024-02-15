Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game with Woking

Keep up to date with all the latest Town news here.
1. Sam Johnson
Made some very good saves when called into action against Maidenhead, and did well when coming off his line for crosses. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
His performance levels seem to be back to a good standard, and he seems to be relishing his right-back role, defending tenaciously as well as joining in with attacks. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Had the odd blip on Tuesday, as he did at Dorking, but they are outweighed by his composure on the ball and calming presence at the back. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Just looks a class act pretty much every game. Reliable, brave and alert to danger, a real asset to the club. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON