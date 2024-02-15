News you can trust since 1853
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's home game with Woking

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for their home game against Woking on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:22 GMT

Keep up to date with all the latest Town news here.

Made some very good saves when called into action against Maidenhead, and did well when coming off his line for crosses.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some very good saves when called into action against Maidenhead, and did well when coming off his line for crosses. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

His performance levels seem to be back to a good standard, and he seems to be relishing his right-back role, defending tenaciously as well as joining in with attacks.

2. Tylor Golden

His performance levels seem to be back to a good standard, and he seems to be relishing his right-back role, defending tenaciously as well as joining in with attacks. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Had the odd blip on Tuesday, as he did at Dorking, but they are outweighed by his composure on the ball and calming presence at the back.

3. Jordan Keane

Had the odd blip on Tuesday, as he did at Dorking, but they are outweighed by his composure on the ball and calming presence at the back. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Just looks a class act pretty much every game. Reliable, brave and alert to danger, a real asset to the club.

4. Jamie Stott

Just looks a class act pretty much every game. Reliable, brave and alert to danger, a real asset to the club. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

