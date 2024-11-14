Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Saturday's National League game at Yeovil Town

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:23 GMT
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's National League game at Yeovil Town.

You will be able to follow all the updates throughout the afternoon on our live blog, while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Kept a clean sheet last time out against Woking. Another one this weekend would be very welcome.

1. Sam Johnson

Kept a clean sheet last time out against Woking. Another one this weekend would be very welcome. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Has done well since coming into the side, especially after such a long time out. I reckon Town will stick to three at the back, which will see Cummings stay as the right sided centre back.

2. Jo Cummings

Has done well since coming into the side, especially after such a long time out. I reckon Town will stick to three at the back, which will see Cummings stay as the right sided centre back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

One of the leaders of the side, captained Town for the first-half against Middlesbrough under 21s in midweek.

3. Will Smith

One of the leaders of the side, captained Town for the first-half against Middlesbrough under 21s in midweek. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Still leaning his trade in his first season at senior level, but has shown enough glimpses to suggest he can carve out a good career in the game.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Still leaning his trade in his first season at senior level, but has shown enough glimpses to suggest he can carve out a good career in the game. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League
