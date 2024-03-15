Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Sunday's game at Oxford City

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Sunday's National League game at Oxford City.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT

We’ll have our usual matchday coverage of the game on Sunday, with a live blog for all the updates from the match before an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Certainly played his part in the hard-fought win over Boreham Wood last time out. Town will need a big end to the season from their skipper if they're to finish in the top seven.

1. Sam Johnson

Certainly played his part in the hard-fought win over Boreham Wood last time out. Town will need a big end to the season from their skipper if they're to finish in the top seven. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Should be fit to start on Sunday despite coming off before the end last time out due to a niggly injury. Is playing well and looking very comfortable in his natural role at right-back.

2. Tylor Golden

Should be fit to start on Sunday despite coming off before the end last time out due to a niggly injury. Is playing well and looking very comfortable in his natural role at right-back. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Looked hungry and motivated against Boreham Wood, winning duels and making interceptions. Seems to be his place to lose in the Town defence now.

3. Adam Senior

Looked hungry and motivated against Boreham Wood, winning duels and making interceptions. Seems to be his place to lose in the Town defence now. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

What a season he's having. Will surely be attracting admiring glances from other clubs unfortunately.

4. Jamie Stott

What a season he's having. Will surely be attracting admiring glances from other clubs unfortunately. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

