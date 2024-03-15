Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Sunday's game at Oxford City

We’ll have our usual matchday coverage of the game on Sunday, with a live blog for all the updates from the match before an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
1. Sam Johnson
Certainly played his part in the hard-fought win over Boreham Wood last time out. Town will need a big end to the season from their skipper if they're to finish in the top seven. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Should be fit to start on Sunday despite coming off before the end last time out due to a niggly injury. Is playing well and looking very comfortable in his natural role at right-back. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Looked hungry and motivated against Boreham Wood, winning duels and making interceptions. Seems to be his place to lose in the Town defence now. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
What a season he's having. Will surely be attracting admiring glances from other clubs unfortunately. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town