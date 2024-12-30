Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for the game against Fylde on New Year's Day

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:25 GMT
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for the home match against Fylde on New Year’s Day.

There will be a live blog throughout the afternoon on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Ended 2024 with a clean sheet at Altrincham. Let's hope he can start 2025 in the same way.

1. Sam Johnson

Ended 2024 with a clean sheet at Altrincham. Let's hope he can start 2025 in the same way. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Defended well on Boxing Day and came to the fore on the ball in the second-half as Town dominated with an extra man

2. Adam Senior

Defended well on Boxing Day and came to the fore on the ball in the second-half as Town dominated with an extra man Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Has performed so consistently this season. Rarely has anything less than a 7 out of 10 performance, and usually higher.

3. Will Smith

Has performed so consistently this season. Rarely has anything less than a 7 out of 10 performance, and usually higher. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Seems to have won his place back in the centre of defence, and is playing well.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Seems to have won his place back in the centre of defence, and is playing well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownFylde
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice