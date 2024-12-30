Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for the game against Fylde on New Year's Day

There will be a live blog throughout the afternoon on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Ended 2024 with a clean sheet at Altrincham. Let's hope he can start 2025 in the same way. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Defended well on Boxing Day and came to the fore on the ball in the second-half as Town dominated with an extra man Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Has performed so consistently this season. Rarely has anything less than a 7 out of 10 performance, and usually higher. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Seems to have won his place back in the centre of defence, and is playing well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
