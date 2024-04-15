Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for tomorrow night's game against Ebbsfleet

You can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Whether or not he could have come off his line to deal with one or both crosses for Barnet's goals, Johnson still helped prevent what would have been certain other goals with one-on-one saves in each half on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Didn't stand out on Saturday in a pretty disappointing team performance but even when things aren't going for him, his work rate never drops. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Missed a sitter in the first-half on Saturday but would be great to see him getting back among the goals now. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Was his usual reliable self at the back on Saturday but will be disappointed to be part of a side that conceded two goals from set-pieces. Town need to stamp that out quickly. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town