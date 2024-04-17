Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for tomorrow night's game against Oldham Athletic

you will be able to follow all the updates from the game on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Will be glad to get a clean sheet under his belt after conceding twice against Barnet. Hopefully there are more to come over the next couple of weeks or so. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
One of several Town players to put in an improved performance against Ebbsfleet. Showed some good touches and did his best to create things down the right. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Another very solid game from him on Tuesday. Did what he had to do really well. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Likewise, Stott was his usual reliable self against Ebbsfleet, keeping the back door firmly shut as Town dominated possession. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town