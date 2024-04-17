Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for tomorrow night's game against Oldham Athletic

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for the game against Oldham Athletic tomorrow night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:25 BST

you will be able to follow all the updates from the game on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Will be glad to get a clean sheet under his belt after conceding twice against Barnet. Hopefully there are more to come over the next couple of weeks or so.

1. Sam Johnson

Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

One of several Town players to put in an improved performance against Ebbsfleet. Showed some good touches and did his best to create things down the right.

2. Tylor Golden

Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Another very solid game from him on Tuesday. Did what he had to do really well.

3. Adam Senior

Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Likewise, Stott was his usual reliable self against Ebbsfleet, keeping the back door firmly shut as Town dominated possession.

4. Jamie Stott

Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

