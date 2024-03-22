Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for tomorrow's game against Ebbsfleet United

As usual, you’ll be able to follow all the updates from the game on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Made some big saves against Chesterfield on Wednesday night and couldn't really have done much about either of their goals. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Like everyone else in a Town shirt in midweek, gave it absolutely everything. Has proved to be a fantastic signing and has developed massively since joining the club. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Another colossal performance from him on Wednesday. Has been superb since coming back into the team. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Doubt there's a better defensive partnership in the National League at the moment than Senior and Stott. The latter is well on course to be Town's player of the season for me. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town