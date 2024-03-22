Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for tomorrow's game against Ebbsfleet United

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for their home game against Ebbsfleet United tomorrow.
By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

As usual, you’ll be able to follow all the updates from the game on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Made some big saves against Chesterfield on Wednesday night and couldn't really have done much about either of their goals.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some big saves against Chesterfield on Wednesday night and couldn't really have done much about either of their goals. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Like everyone else in a Town shirt in midweek, gave it absolutely everything. Has proved to be a fantastic signing and has developed massively since joining the club.

2. Tylor Golden

Like everyone else in a Town shirt in midweek, gave it absolutely everything. Has proved to be a fantastic signing and has developed massively since joining the club. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Another colossal performance from him on Wednesday. Has been superb since coming back into the team.

3. Adam Senior

Another colossal performance from him on Wednesday. Has been superb since coming back into the team. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Doubt there's a better defensive partnership in the National League at the moment than Senior and Stott. The latter is well on course to be Town's player of the season for me.

4. Jamie Stott

Doubt there's a better defensive partnership in the National League at the moment than Senior and Stott. The latter is well on course to be Town's player of the season for me. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

