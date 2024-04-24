Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for tonight's play-off eliminator against Solihull Moors

Here is the team we think will start for FC Halifax Town in the National League play-off eliminator at Solihull Moors tonight (7pm).
By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

You can follow all the action on the Halifax Courier website tonight, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Another clean sheet please Sam! Heaven forbid it goes to penalties, but if it does, he will be a huge weapon in any shoot-out for Town

1. Sam Johnson

Another clean sheet please Sam! Heaven forbid it goes to penalties, but if it does, he will be a huge weapon in any shoot-out for Town Photo: Dan Haswell

Photo Sales
Has hopefully been able to recharge the batteries a little after four games in eight days last week.

2. Tylor Golden

Has hopefully been able to recharge the batteries a little after four games in eight days last week. Photo: Dan Haswell

Photo Sales
Big night for him and Jamie Stott at the heart of the Town defence. They will need to be on top form.

3. Adam Senior

Big night for him and Jamie Stott at the heart of the Town defence. They will need to be on top form. Photo: Dagenham and Redbridge FC

Photo Sales
Seems to relish the big games and the big occasions. Well, they don't come much bigger than this.

4. Jamie Stott

Seems to relish the big games and the big occasions. Well, they don't come much bigger than this. Photo: Mike Allen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League