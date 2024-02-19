News you can trust since 1853
Chris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Tuesday night's game against Chesterfield

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up for Tuesday night's game against Chesterfield at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:33 GMT

Didn't appear to be much he could have done about Woking's goal but other than that, did everything required of him to keep them out. If he keeps a clean sheet against Chesterfield, it will have to be hard earned.

1. Halifax 2-1 Maidenhead - Sam Johnson.JPG

Didn't appear to be much he could have done about Woking's goal but other than that, did everything required of him to keep them out. If he keeps a clean sheet against Chesterfield, it will have to be hard earned. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Another all-action display from him at the weekend, even when he moved over to the left. Seems to be getting back to his old self more and more with every game.

2. Tylor Golden

Another all-action display from him at the weekend, even when he moved over to the left. Seems to be getting back to his old self more and more with every game. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Defended really well against Woking, bar the odd slip, and pinged the odd spectacular pass out of defence as well. Town will need all his experience against the league leaders.

3. Jordan Keane

Defended really well against Woking, bar the odd slip, and pinged the odd spectacular pass out of defence as well. Town will need all his experience against the league leaders. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

The latest in a string of impressive performances on Saturday. Him and Keane form an impressive partnership in the centre of defence, with good communication and the ability to cover the other, knowing each other's game well. They'll need to be at the top of their game on Tuesday night.

4. Jamie Stott

The latest in a string of impressive performances on Saturday. Him and Keane form an impressive partnership in the centre of defence, with good communication and the ability to cover the other, knowing each other's game well. They'll need to be at the top of their game on Tuesday night. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

