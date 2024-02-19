Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Tuesday night's game against Chesterfield

As usual, you’ll be able to follow all the updates throughout the match on the Courier website and you can keep up-to-date with all the latest Town news here.
1. Halifax 2-1 Maidenhead - Sam Johnson.JPG
Didn't appear to be much he could have done about Woking's goal but other than that, did everything required of him to keep them out. If he keeps a clean sheet against Chesterfield, it will have to be hard earned. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Another all-action display from him at the weekend, even when he moved over to the left. Seems to be getting back to his old self more and more with every game. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Defended really well against Woking, bar the odd slip, and pinged the odd spectacular pass out of defence as well. Town will need all his experience against the league leaders. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
The latest in a string of impressive performances on Saturday. Him and Keane form an impressive partnership in the centre of defence, with good communication and the ability to cover the other, knowing each other's game well. They'll need to be at the top of their game on Tuesday night. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town