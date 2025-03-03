Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Tuesday night's game against Forest Green Rovers

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Tuesday night’s home game with Forest Green Rovers.

You can follow all the action throughout the evening from The Shay on the Courier website with our live blog.

Feels like one of those games where Town will need a big performance from their captain on Tuesday.

1. Sam Johnson

Feels like one of those games where Town will need a big performance from their captain on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

The absence of Will Smith could see Town switch to a back three for a bit more defensive solidity. In which case, Senior would be the right sided centre back.

2. Adam Senior

The absence of Will Smith could see Town switch to a back three for a bit more defensive solidity. In which case, Senior would be the right sided centre back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Adetoro would be the middle centre back.

3. Adam Adetoro

Adetoro would be the middle centre back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

And Galvin would be the left centre back. Festus Arthur could come into the side, but Galvin has played on the left of a back three before and done well, and would be comfortable bringing the ball out from the back too.

4. Ryan Galvin

And Galvin would be the left centre back. Festus Arthur could come into the side, but Galvin has played on the left of a back three before and done well, and would be comfortable bringing the ball out from the back too. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

