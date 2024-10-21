Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Tuesday night's game against Rochdale

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:34 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Tuesday night's game at Rochdale.

As usual, you can follow all the updates from the game as they happen on the Courier website with our live blog.

After his error at Oldham, the captain was back on form at Boston, including a superb save to tip a shot onto the post as Town came under pressure in the second half

1. Sam Johnson

After his error at Oldham, the captain was back on form at Boston, including a superb save to tip a shot onto the post as Town came under pressure in the second half Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Played well at Boston, defending soundly and stepping onto the ball effectively to help build attacks.

2. Adam Senior

Played well at Boston, defending soundly and stepping onto the ball effectively to help build attacks. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Superb performance last time out, making countless blocks, headers, interceptions and clearances, the best of which was one off the line in the second half.

3. Will Smith

Superb performance last time out, making countless blocks, headers, interceptions and clearances, the best of which was one off the line in the second half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Looked solid alongside Smith at Boston, aerially dominant, good positional sense and a calming presence.

4. Jo Cummings

Looked solid alongside Smith at Boston, aerially dominant, good positional sense and a calming presence. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

