Adam Lakeland

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday night's game at Rochdale

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for their National League game at Rochdale on Wednesday.

You can follow all the updates throughout the evening with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Still just the one clean sheet this season. Another on Wednesday seems unlikely but would be very welcome.

1. Sam Johnson

Still just the one clean sheet this season. Another on Wednesday seems unlikely but would be very welcome.

Barring one or two slips and mistakes, he's had a good season so far. Easy to forget this will be his first full season in senior football.

2. Sean Tarima

Barring one or two slips and mistakes, he's had a good season so far. Easy to forget this will be his first full season in senior football.

One of his best performance so far against Aldershot. Looked really commanding and composed.

3. Shaun Hobson

One of his best performance so far against Aldershot. Looked really commanding and composed.

Despite a lack of clean sheets, his partnership with Hobson is growing with each game.

4. Jevon Mills

Despite a lack of clean sheets, his partnership with Hobson is growing with each game.

