Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's game against Chesterfield

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Wednesday night’s game against Chesterfield.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Mar 2024, 09:07 GMT

Very much doubt the Town skipper will have as comfortable a 90 minutes on Wednesday as he did at Oxford. Made a couple of decent saves but nothing too taxing.

1. Sam Johnson

Another solid game from him at Oxford, did what he had to do well and could have got on the scoresheet late on but for a good save.

2. Tylor Golden

Another good performance from him on Sunday. Seems to have refound his best form at the right time for the run-in.

3. Adam Senior

Lead the back line superbly again at Oxford in the latest of a string if impressive displays. Or in case any scouts at Football League clubs are reading this, Stott has been average at best and definitely needs another season at The Shay for his development.

4. Jamie Stott

