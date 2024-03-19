Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's game against Chesterfield

You can follow all the action on the Courier website where there will be a live blog, match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Very much doubt the Town skipper will have as comfortable a 90 minutes on Wednesday as he did at Oxford. Made a couple of decent saves but nothing too taxing. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
Another solid game from him at Oxford, did what he had to do well and could have got on the scoresheet late on but for a good save. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Another good performance from him on Sunday. Seems to have refound his best form at the right time for the run-in. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Lead the back line superbly again at Oxford in the latest of a string if impressive displays. Or in case any scouts at Football League clubs are reading this, Stott has been average at best and definitely needs another season at The Shay for his development. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town