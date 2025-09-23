Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Adam Lakeland

Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's game at Morecambe

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 10:03 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for the game at Morecambe on Wednesday night.

You can follow all the updates throughout the evening on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Did well with what he had to do on Saturday, especially during an end-to-end first-half.

1. Sam Johnson

Did well with what he had to do on Saturday, especially during an end-to-end first-half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Jamie Cooke did a really good job at right-back when he replaced Dylan Crowe at Gateshead, but if Crowe doesn't make it, surely Tarima is a more natural fit and will be fresher.

2. Sean Tarima

Jamie Cooke did a really good job at right-back when he replaced Dylan Crowe at Gateshead, but if Crowe doesn't make it, surely Tarima is a more natural fit and will be fresher. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Good to see him come through another game unscathed as he builds his way back up to full fitness. He and Jevon Mills have the makings of a promising partnership at the back.

3. Shaun Hobson

Good to see him come through another game unscathed as he builds his way back up to full fitness. He and Jevon Mills have the makings of a promising partnership at the back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Speaking of which, he was excellent again last time out. Looks a really good addition already.

4. Jevon Mills

Speaking of which, he was excellent again last time out. Looks a really good addition already. Photo: Sean Troup

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownMorecambe
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice