Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for Wednesday's game at Morecambe

1. Sam Johnson
Did well with what he had to do on Saturday, especially during an end-to-end first-half. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
Jamie Cooke did a really good job at right-back when he replaced Dylan Crowe at Gateshead, but if Crowe doesn't make it, surely Tarima is a more natural fit and will be fresher. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Good to see him come through another game unscathed as he builds his way back up to full fitness. He and Jevon Mills have the makings of a promising partnership at the back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
Speaking of which, he was excellent again last time out. Looks a really good addition already. Photo: Sean Troup