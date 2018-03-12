Ovenden hit Trophy rivals for six

Ovenden West Riding’s gamble of playing Halton Moor at a neutral venue certainly paid dividends as they moved into the West Riding County Trophy semi-finals with a 6-1 win on Saturday.

With the West Vale ground unfit the game took place on a 4G pitch at Thornton Sports Centre.

Halton Moor lived up to their reputation for being a physical side with some over-robust challenges and they finished the game with nine men.

In the early stages both sides cancelled one another out with Ovenden’s Damian Randall and Moor’s Charlie Parnell prominent.

A superb centre from Randall on 15 minutes gave Terry Ryan the chance to head home from five yards.

This setback took the sting out of Moor for 10 minutes but some excellent approach play involving Julian Sealey and Joe Fella helped the Huddersfield side test Lewis Scott in the West Riding goal.

Ovenden doubled their lead on 30 minutes when John Booth was tripped in the area, which resulted in Glen Hewitt being dismissed. Scott Eastwood drilled the spot kick past Scott Parker.

Glyn Beale, Booth and Mathew Jones all went close before Booth was put through by Beale and his smart finish from 15 yards made it 3-0.

Soon after the restart West Riding made it 4-0 when Booth was on hand to score from 12 yards after Hayden Kerris and Beale had created the opportunity.

Moor tried to get back into the game but Beale weaved his way through their defence on 70 minutes to fire past Parker with a sweet left foot strike.

Moor pulled one back on 80 minutes through a excellent 18-yarder from Sealey but Booth rounded off some excellent build up play from Jones and Randall to score from 10 yards,

Moor’s Mark Blowers was then dismissed for comments made to the referee.