Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oxford City.

Action from the reverse fixture at The Shay earlier this season

Venue: Court Place Farm

Date: Saunday, March 17

Kick-off: 12.15pm

Referee: Dale Baines has shown 42 yellow cards and one red card in 16 games this season. This is his first season at National League level and he is yet to take charge of an FC Halifax Town match.

Odds: Oxford City win 3/1, draw 14/5, Halifax win ¾

In the league this season

Oxford City: PL39 W7 D8 L24 F50 A83 GD-33 Pts29

Halifax: PL37 W15 D11 L11 F44 A42 GD2 Pts56

Last five games

Oxford City: Eastleigh (h) L 5-2, Gateshead (a) L 4-0, Aldershot (h) L 2-1, Rochdale (a) D 2-2, Chesterfield (a) L 2-0

Halifax: Maidenhead (h) W 2-1, Woking (h) W 3-1, Dag & Red (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) L 2-0, Boreham Wood (h) W 2-1

Scorers

Oxford City: Parker (12), Sanderson (10), McEachran (4), Fonkeu (3), Humphrey-Ewers (3), Ashby (2), Burley (2), Coyle (2), Fleet (2), Carroll (2), Kirby (2), Harrison, Kpekawa, Lumeka, Greenslade, McQueen, Potter, Smith, Toure, William-Bushell

Halifax: Alli (7), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Wright (4), Harker (4), Senior (4), Cosgrave (3), Cooke (2), Oluwabori (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George

Manager: Former Watford midfielder Ross Jenkins guided Oxford to promotion via the play-offs last season, helping them reach the fifth tier for the first time in their history. Jenkins was forced to retire as a player aged just 28 and became part of the coaching set-up at Oxford City, and at 33, is one of the youngest managers in the country.

Last season: 3rd in National League South

One to watch: Former Gillingham, Charlton and Wycombe forward Josh Parker's 17 league goals helped Oxford earn promotion from the National League South last term. He is their top scorer this season and has netted against the likes of Chesterfield, Solihull Moors, Bromley and Aldershot this term.

Last time they met: Pierre Fonkeu's second-half goal cancelled out Rob Harker's opener as the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay in August.

Match facts: Oxford are without a win in their last nine games and have only won once in their last 13 matches.

Oxford have only won once in their last ten home matches

Halifax are on their best run of form this season having won five of their last six matches