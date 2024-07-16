The open day event at The ShayThe open day event at The Shay
PHOTO GALLERY: 14 pictures from Halifax Town Supporters Club's open day at The Shay

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:23 BST
Here is a selection of photos from the Halifax Town Supporters Club open day event held at The Shay on Saturday.

Town’s first-team squad were in attendance on the day, where there was live music, food and drink, team photos and a blind auction with prizes including the chance to watch a first-team training session.

One of the young fans in attendance

One of the young fans in attendance

Sam Johnson pictured with a Town fan

Sam Johnson pictured with a Town fan

There was live music at the event

There was live music at the event

Town fans getting to meet the players

Town fans getting to meet the players

