PHOTO GALLERY: 17 pictures from FC Halifax Town's 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers at The Shay

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:58 BST
Here is a selection of photos from FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 home win over Forest Green Rovers at The Shay last night.

Pictures from Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town.

Jack Evans on the ball for Town

Jack Evans on the ball for Town

Jack Evans on the ball for Town Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Jack Evans tries to get Town on the attack

2. Halifax 2-1 Forest Green

Jack Evans tries to get Town on the attack Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Angelo Cappello looks for a way through

Angelo Cappello looks for a way through

Angelo Cappello looks for a way through Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Tom Pugh runs with the ball

Tom Pugh runs with the ball

Tom Pugh runs with the ball Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

