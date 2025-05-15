Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town keeper Sam Johnson shell shocked at conceding the third goal in the opening minutes. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025.placeholder image
Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town keeper Sam Johnson shell shocked at conceding the third goal in the opening minutes. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025.

PHOTO GALLERY: 17 pictures from Halifax's play-off eliminator defeat at Oldham Athletic

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th May 2025, 08:05 BST
FC Halifax Town crashed out of the National League play-off last night as they lost 4-0 at Oldham Athletic.

Here is a selection of pictures from the game, thanks to Tony Johnson.

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Jamie Cooke takes on Latics Manny Monthe. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025.

1. Oldham 4-0 Halifax

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Jamie Cooke takes on Latics Manny Monthe. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Jamie Cooke closed down by Latics Manny Monthe and Mark Kitching. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025.

2. Oldham 4-0 Halifax

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Jamie Cooke closed down by Latics Manny Monthe and Mark Kitching. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Luca Thomas loses out to Latics Reagan Ogle and Joe Pritchard. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025.

3. Oldham 4-0 Halifax

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Luca Thomas loses out to Latics Reagan Ogle and Joe Pritchard. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Angelo Cappello takes on Latics Joe Pritchard. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025.

4. Oldham 4-0 Halifax

Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham. Town's Angelo Cappello takes on Latics Joe Pritchard. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

