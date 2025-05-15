PHOTO GALLERY: 17 pictures from Halifax's play-off eliminator defeat at Oldham Athletic

Here is a selection of pictures from the game, thanks to Tony Johnson.
1. Oldham 4-0 Halifax
Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham.
Town's Jamie Cooke takes on Latics Manny Monthe.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Oldham 4-0 Halifax
Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham.
Town's Jamie Cooke closed down by Latics Manny Monthe and Mark Kitching.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Oldham 4-0 Halifax
Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham.
Town's Luca Thomas loses out to Latics Reagan Ogle and Joe Pritchard.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Oldham 4-0 Halifax
Oldham Athletic v Halifax Town, Vanarama National League Play-off Quarter Final at Boundry Park Oldham.
Town's Angelo Cappello takes on Latics Joe Pritchard.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th May 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson