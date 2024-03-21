PHOTO GALLERY: 18 pictures from FC Halifax Town's 4-2 win over Chesterfield at The Shay last night

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
1. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Aaron Cosgrave of FC Halifax Town is challenged by Oliver Banks of Chesterfield during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
2. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Will Grigg of Chesterfield celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
3. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Rob Harker of FC Halifax Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Aaron Cosgrave during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
4. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Oliver Banks of Chesterfield looks dejected after the FC Halifax Town third goal during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
