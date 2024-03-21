PHOTO GALLERY: 18 pictures from FC Halifax Town's 4-2 win over Chesterfield at The Shay last night

2 . HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Will Grigg of Chesterfield celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Will Grigg of Chesterfield celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood