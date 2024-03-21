HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Ryan Colclough of Chesterfield is challenged by Tylor Golden of FC Halifax Town during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Ryan Colclough of Chesterfield is challenged by Tylor Golden of FC Halifax Town during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Ryan Colclough of Chesterfield is challenged by Tylor Golden of FC Halifax Town during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

PHOTO GALLERY: 18 pictures from FC Halifax Town's 4-2 win over Chesterfield at The Shay last night

Here is a selection of photos from FC Halifax Town’s superb 4-2 win over Chesterfield at The Shay last night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Mar 2024, 07:56 GMT

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Aaron Cosgrave of FC Halifax Town is challenged by Oliver Banks of Chesterfield during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

1. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Aaron Cosgrave of FC Halifax Town is challenged by Oliver Banks of Chesterfield during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Aaron Cosgrave of FC Halifax Town is challenged by Oliver Banks of Chesterfield during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Will Grigg of Chesterfield celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Will Grigg of Chesterfield celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Will Grigg of Chesterfield celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Rob Harker of FC Halifax Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Aaron Cosgrave during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Rob Harker of FC Halifax Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Aaron Cosgrave during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Rob Harker of FC Halifax Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Aaron Cosgrave during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Oliver Banks of Chesterfield looks dejected after the FC Halifax Town third goal during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Oliver Banks of Chesterfield looks dejected after the FC Halifax Town third goal during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Oliver Banks of Chesterfield looks dejected after the FC Halifax Town third goal during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield at The Shay on March 20, 2024 in Halifax, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownChesterfield