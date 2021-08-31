Woking v Halifax. Jay Benn

PHOTO GALLERY: Back-to-back wins for FC Halifax Town over Bank Holiday weekend

Here is a selection of photos from FC Halifax Town's two wins over the Bank Holiday weekend against Woking and Altrincham.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:27 pm

Photos by Marcus Branston.

1.

Woking v Halifax. Jesse Debrah and Pete Wild

2.

Halifax v Altrincham. Harvey Gilmour and Jordan Slew

3.

Woking v Halifax. Martin Woods

4.

Woking v Halifax. Jack Senior

