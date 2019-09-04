PHOTO GALLERY: Chesterfield 2-3 FC Halifax Town

Goals from Jamie Allen, Nathan Clarke and Cameron King helped send Town top of the National League, with Mike Fondop and Joe Rowley finding the net for the hosts. Photos by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD

Mkle Fondop of Chesterfield and Town's Josh Staunton.

Halifax keeper Sam Johnson holds onto the ball under pressure very late in the game.

Chesterfield's Laurence Maguire jumps a tackle from Town's Jamie Allen.

Town's Nathan Clarke and Chesterfield's Mike Fondop challenge for a header.

