The James Dean Memorial Trophy, Victory Park, Chorley

PHOTO GALLERY: Fans and former team-mates turn out in force for inaugural James Dean Memorial Trophy

Here is a selection of photos from Sunday's inaugural James Dean Memorial Trophy between Chorley Old Boys and FC Halifax Town Old Boys.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:37 pm

Chorley won the game 4-0 at their Victory Park ground. Photos by Stefan Willoughby.

1.

The James Dean Memorial Trophy, Victory Park, Chorley

Buy photo

2.

The James Dean Memorial Trophy, Victory Park, Chorley

Buy photo

3.

The James Dean Memorial Trophy, Victory Park, Chorley

Buy photo

4.

The James Dean Memorial Trophy, Victory Park, Chorley

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5