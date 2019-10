PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood

Town are still top of the National League despite the result, which was sealed by goals in each half by Tom Champion and Adam McDonnell. Photos: Jim Fitton.

1. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood Jerome Binnom-Williams. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood. The Shay. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood Jerome Binnom-Williams. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood. The Shay. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood Liam Nolan. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood. The Shay. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood Jerome Binnom-Williams. FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood. The Shay. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more