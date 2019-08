PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge

The win keeps Town top of the National League table with nine points from their first three games. Pictures: Jim Fitton and John Bradley.

1. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge. Photo: Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more