PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town 1-2 Harrogate

Halifax 1-2 Harrogate, The Shay, FA Cup fourth qualifying round. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald.

FC Halifax Town were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday by Yorkshire rivals Harrogate.

Mark Beck's brace proved enough to secure a place in the first round for Harrogate, despite Niall Maher equalising just after half-time. Photos: Bruce Fitzgerald.

