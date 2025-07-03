Sam Walker and Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town in pre-season training ahead of first warm-up game

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:25 BST
Here is a selection of photos of FC Halifax Town in pre-season training as they prepare for their first warm-up game of the campaign.

The Shaymen kick off their pre-season schedule with a trip to Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, which will be the first game under new manager Adam Lakeland.

Adam Lakeland

1. Town in training

Adam Lakeland Photo: National World

Florent Hoti

2. Town in training

Florent Hoti Photo: National World

Cody Johnson and Tom Pugh (back to camera)

3. Town in training

Cody Johnson and Tom Pugh (back to camera) Photo: National World

Angelo Cappello

4. Town in training

Angelo Cappello Photo: National World

