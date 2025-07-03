PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town in pre-season training ahead of first warm-up game

The Shaymen kick off their pre-season schedule with a trip to Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, which will be the first game under new manager Adam Lakeland.
