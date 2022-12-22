News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town's 2022 in pictures

It’s been another rollercoaster year for FC Halifax Town, who lost in the National League play-offs last season before recovering from being bottom of the table this term to now sitting within touching distance of the top seven.

By Tom Scargill
11 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 9:37am

We take a look at the club’s last 12 months with a selection of photos illustrating the high, the lows and everything in-between for The Shaymen.

Pictures by Marcus Branston.

1. Grimsby 1-1 Halifax

Town started the year with a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Grimsby, with Kian Spence on the scoresheet for The Shaymen. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales

2. Halifax 4-0 Eastleigh

Town then thrashed Eastleigh 4-0 at The Shay on January 8, with Jordan Slew (pictured) among the goals. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales

3. Halifax 1-0 Grimsby

A Matty Warburton penalty earned Halifax all three points as they beat Grimsby at The Shay the following Tuesday. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales

4. Alfreton 1-1 Halifax

Town edged past former boss Billy Heath in the FA Trophy on penalties amid the fog on January 15. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11