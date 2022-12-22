It’s been another rollercoaster year for FC Halifax Town, who lost in the National League play-offs last season before recovering from being bottom of the table this term to now sitting within touching distance of the top seven.
We take a look at the club’s last 12 months with a selection of photos illustrating the high, the lows and everything in-between for The Shaymen.
Pictures by Marcus Branston.
1. Grimsby 1-1 Halifax
Town started the year with a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Grimsby, with Kian Spence on the scoresheet for The Shaymen. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Halifax 4-0 Eastleigh
Town then thrashed Eastleigh 4-0 at The Shay on January 8, with Jordan Slew (pictured) among the goals. Photo: Marcus Branston
3. Halifax 1-0 Grimsby
A Matty Warburton penalty earned Halifax all three points as they beat Grimsby at The Shay the following Tuesday. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Alfreton 1-1 Halifax
Town edged past former boss Billy Heath in the FA Trophy on penalties amid the fog on January 15. Photo: Marcus Branston
